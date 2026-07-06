God or Prophet? – Queen Liz explores the identity of Jesus Christ

Few religious questions have generated as much discussion over the centuries as the identity of Jesus Christ. Is He God, a prophet, or simply a historical figure? This week, Behind The Lens with Queen Liz delves into one of the most enduring and thought-provoking debates in the world's major faith traditions.

Hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, the latest episode brings together guests to examine the differing perspectives surrounding Jesus Christ, whose influence has transcended religion, culture and history, making Him one of the most recognised figures in the world.

The discussion explores how Christianity and Islam understand the person and mission of Jesus, while also acknowledging viewpoints from other belief systems that reject His divine status altogether.

From the Christian perspective, Jesus is regarded as the Son of God and the second person of the Holy Trinity. Christians believe He is God incarnate, who came into the world to redeem humanity from sin. Although His teachings carry a prophetic message, His divine nature as both fully God and fully human remains central to Christian doctrine.

The programme also examines the Islamic understanding of Jesus, known as Isa in Arabic. In Islam, Jesus is honoured as one of God's greatest prophets, revered for His miracles and His role in calling people to worship the one true God. However, Muslims do not believe He is God or the Son of God, maintaining that He was a human messenger entrusted with a divine mission, alongside prophets such as Moses and Muhammad.

The episode further considers perspectives held by other faith traditions and belief systems, some of which do not recognise Jesus as the Messiah, God or a prophet, viewing Him instead as an ordinary historical figure.

Through thoughtful discussion, the programme tackles questions that are often considered sensitive or controversial. It examines scriptural interpretations, differing theological viewpoints, perceived contradictions and the broader significance of Jesus' identity across religions.

As always, Behind The Lens with Queen Liz provides a platform for open and respectful dialogue, encouraging viewers to reflect on complex issues while drawing their own conclusions.

Watch the full conversation below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.