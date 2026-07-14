Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana

Ghanaian playwright and director George Quaye is set to premiere Gayina’s Pound of Flesh, an original African adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, at the National Theatre this August.

The production explores religious intolerance, revenge, justice and forgiveness through a contemporary Ghanaian lens.

Set in present-day Kumasi, the play follows Efo Gayina, a traditional moneylender whose indigenous faith has made him the target of ridicule for years. When one of the very people who publicly mocks him later seeks financial assistance, Gayina agrees to lend the money under one shocking condition: if the loan is not repaid on time, he will claim a pound of flesh.

The story is inspired by Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, in which the moneylender Shylock lends money to the merchant Antonio on the condition that, should he default, Shylock may take a pound of Antonio’s flesh. The agreement ultimately leads to a dramatic courtroom trial that explores justice, mercy, prejudice and revenge. George Quaye’s adaptation reimagines these themes within the context of contemporary Ghanaian society.

Although the production has been described as the first original African adaptation of The Merchant of Venice, George insists the play is not really about Shakespeare.

“It’s about us,” he says.

“It’s about the things we say to each other every day. It’s about how we dismiss people because of their beliefs, tribes or backgrounds, and then become surprised when those same people refuse to show us compassion,” he adds.

According to George Quaye, the play deliberately avoids portraying clear-cut heroes and villains.

“Everyone in this story believes they’re right,” he explains.

“That’s what makes it so uncomfortable. The audience will leave the theatre arguing about who was actually right.”

Beyond its humour and courtroom suspense, the production explores tribal stereotypes, religious hypocrisy, friendship, loyalty and the tension between law and mercy, themes that continue to resonate across modern Ghanaian society.

“Sometimes,” George adds, “the people we laugh at today become the people we desperately need tomorrow.”

Produced by Image Bureau in partnership with April Communications and the National Theatre, Gayina’s Pound of Flesh will be staged on Saturday, August 1, Sunday, August 2, Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, 2026, with performances at 4pm and 8pm each day at the National Theatre.

Tickets are available at www.imagebureaugh.com or by dialling 71446#.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.