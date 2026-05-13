God is a Respecter of Protocol: “Be Perfect, therefore, as your Heavenly Father Is Perfect” – Matthew 5:48

Henry Quarshie. the writer

One of the greatest truths in Scripture is that while God is sovereign, He is also a respecter of order and orderliness. He does not operate in confusion, randomness, or disorder.

Heaven itself is structured, with the entire heavenly system arranged in hierarchy from the Father, Son, Holy Spirit, through the twenty-four Elders, four Living Creatures, the Archangels, Cherubim, Seraphim and Partriarchs, Prophets, Martyrs, Saints, those who've washed their robes in the Blood of the Lamb and the entire Heavenly Host. God's dealings with humanity reveal a divine system—a sacred protocol.

What Is Protocol?

Protocol is an established order, procedure, or system that governs access, communication, and operation. It is the accepted way of doing things.

In human affairs, protocol determines how institutions function, how leaders are approached, and how processes are executed. Without protocol, chaos reigns.

The first few lines of the popular Ewe tune "Dzigbordi" (meaning "Patience") establish the fact that "patience is the 'medicine' of the world"; and that, it is through patience and orderliness that the world's best rewards can be wrested from the hands of kings.

Likewise, in the kingdom of God, there is divine protocol. God has laid down principles, channels, and systems through which He relates with man.

"For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace as in all the churches of the saints" — 1 Corinthians 14:33.

The Need for Protocol

Protocol preserves order, maintains dignity, and ensures effectiveness. Even in the Old Testament, no one approached God casually. The priests followed strict procedures before entering His presence lest they perish in His presence. The tabernacle itself was designed with strict construction specifications and layers of access. Why? Because sacred things require sacred order. God's is holy; and impure man must purify himself before coming into His presence. "Be holy for I am holy" - 1 Peter 1:16.

God's kingdom is not a democracy of disorder; it is a monarchy of divine arrangement.

"Let all things be done decently and in order" — 1 Corinthians 14:40.

The Importance of Protocol

Protocol protects us from error. Many people fail not because they lack desire, but because they ignore process. In God's kingdom, sincerity alone is not enough; obedience to divine order is essential.

Uzzah touched the Ark with good intentions, but he violated protocol, and the consequences were severe (2 Samuel 6:6-7).

Good intentions can never replace correct procedure. Protocol teaches us that access is granted, not assumed.

Why We Must Respect Protocol

Jesus made one of the most exclusive and powerful declarations in Scripture:

"I am the Way, the Truth and the Life: No one comes to the Father except through Me" — John 14:6.

Notice carefully: access to the Father is through the Son. Heaven has a protocol. God does not bypass His own established order. If anyone seeks the Father, the route is Jesus Christ.

Similarly, Jesus declared:

"I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved" — John 10:9. He goes on to describe up to verse 16 how, He being the Good Shepherd, gives access to the sheep and saves their lives from the thief and wolves. There is no alternative entrance. No side gate. No backdoor. To reject God's protocol is to reject God's provision.

Biblical Assertion: God Respects Protocol

Throughout Scripture, God consistently works through chosen channels:

He saved humanity through Noah.

He delivered Israel through Moses.

He established kingship through David.

He redeemed the world through Jesus.

God could have acted otherwise, but He chose order. This reveals an eternal principle: God honors the systems He establishes.

Practical Lessons

If God respects protocol, so must we.

Respect divine authority.

Honor spiritual leadership.

Follow due process.

Understand that promotion often comes through proper channels. An African proverb says the youth who's not prepared to smell the elder's foul breath cannot get wisdom from him.

A person who ignores protocol may possess talent, but will eventually collide with order.

Protocol is not a barrier; it is a pathway.

Respecting Protocol

One of the greatest mistakes people make is assuming that familiarity cancels protocol. It does not. Relationship may grant you recognition, but protocol grants you access.

If your brother, sister, son, or daughter is elevated to a high office, understand that approaching them may no longer be as informal as it once was. The office they occupy now carries responsibilities, structures, and procedures that must be respected. Accessing them may require appointments, clearances, or official channels. This is not pride; it is protocol.

Their inability to answer your calls regularly, return missed calls immediately, or personally respond to every message should never be mistaken for arrogance. Sometimes, the demands of office simply make constant accessibility impossible. At times, an aide, secretary, personal assistant, or even a driver may answer on their behalf. This is not an insult; it is an administrative necessity. Respect the protocol.

In politics, many people labor tirelessly for their party to attain power. They campaign, sacrifice, and endure difficult seasons together. Yet, once victory is achieved and appointments are made, the dynamics inevitably change. Those who once moved freely together must now recognize the demands of governance. An appointee cannot operate with the same casual accessibility as before. The success and longevity of the administration depend on order, focus, and structure.

So when the person you once walked house-to-house with now asks you to contact his personal assistant, secretary, or aide before seeing him, do not take offense. He has not forgotten you; he is simply functioning within the requirements of his office. Respect the protocol.

Your former classmate may now be a senior government official. Grace has elevated him, and his office now demands a different level of engagement. The friendship remains, but access must align with his responsibilities. Follow the protocol.

Your youth pastor may now be the Executive Pastor. Though the relationship is unchanged, the office has changed. What was once informal may now require proper scheduling and official communication. Respect the protocol.

Familiarity should never breed contempt for order. Great institutions are sustained by protocols, and great people are protected by them. Protocol is not a barrier; it is a system that preserves effectiveness, dignity, and accountability.

If earthly offices demand protocol, how much more the courts of Heaven? God is a God of order. He is not against relationship, but He insists on reverence. He welcomes intimacy, yet He requires honor. Even in prayer - spiritual access to Him - there's protocol and order, as Jesus taught in the Lord's Prayer.

To respect protocol is to respect authority, structure, and ultimately, God Himself.

Conclusion

In an age that celebrates shortcuts: Fast food, fast lane, quick credit, etc. God's kingdom still operates by principle. Access to God comes through carrying our cross just as Christ did. Blessings come through obedience. Promotion comes through order. Those who respect protocol position themselves for divine favor.

Those who ignore it often frustrate their own progress.

As Myles Munroe wisely said:

"When purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable." And when protocol is ignored, disorder becomes unavoidable.

Respect protocol—because God Himself does.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.