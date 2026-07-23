Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku completes Swansea City switch

Championship side Swansea City have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku in a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old joins the club on a four-year deal which includes the option to extend for an additional 12 months.

He signs from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Opuku made the switch to Belgium in 2024 to join Jong Essevee from the Ghanaian side Great Corinthians before being promoted to the senior side Zulte Waregem, helping them win the Challenger Pro League and earn promotion to the Pro League.

After a successful breakthrough 2025/26 campaign for the Belgian side – where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 34 league appearances – he made his first senior appearance for Ghana in May 2026.

Head coach Vitor Matos said, "He is a young player who has been exposed to a lot of senior football in Belgium.

“He will be able to adapt to the physicality, the intensity and the amount of games in the Championship, as we know he is a fast and sharp player.

“Opoku has joined us here in Austria, and he has had his first training session, and we’re excited to have him here.

Sporting Director Ben Stevens said, "Really excited with Joseph joining us and looking forward to seeing his attacking potential flourish in Vitor’s team.

"Two full seasons with Zulte Waregem in Belgium's top division plus being involved with Ghana national teams highlight the ability of this young talent."

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