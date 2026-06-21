Photos: National Juniors Challenge launches eighth edition, 46 schools’ ballot for national championship

The eighth edition of the National Juniors Challenge (NJC), a nationwide academic quiz competition for Junior High School pupils organised by the UNIWIZ Foundation and recognised by the Ghana Education Service (GES), was officially launched on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Methodist University.

The media launch and balloting brought together education officials, participating schools, teachers, parents, sponsors and other stakeholders, with 46 schools drawn to compete in this year's national championship after emerging from regional qualifiers involving 286 schools across the country.

The ceremony featured the official balloting, keynote addresses, student performances and the unveiling of new additions to this year's competition, including cash prizes for semi-finalists, the introduction of Information Technology as a competition subject and enhanced prize packages through headline sponsor, Zincovit.

Here are scenes from the launch and balloting ceremony:

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