National Juniors Challenge to introduce STEM Fair as competition expands – Founder

The Founder of the National Juniors Challenge (NJC), Wisdom Larry Quarme-Doe, has announced plans to introduce a STEM Fair from next year as organisers seek to expand Ghana's nationwide junior high school quiz competition to 800 schools.

Speaking after the media launch and balloting for the eighth edition of the competition at the Methodist University on Friday, June 19, Mr Quarme-Doe said this year's contest marks a significant milestone, with new cash prizes for semi-finalists, the introduction of Information Technology as a competition component and enhanced rewards made possible through Zincovit's headline sponsorship.

"This eighth edition is a very special one because we got one of the most special brands, Zincovit, sponsoring the show. I think they brought a lot of energy and a lot of excitement to the show," he said.

He revealed that schools reaching the semi-finals will, for the first time, receive cash prizes, while the overall prize package for the grand finale has also been increased.

"For the first time, at the semi-final stages of this show, we'll be having cash prizes going to schools that are getting to the semi-final stage. And of course, the amount we mostly give at the grand finale is also going to increase because of the sponsorship from Zincovit."

Mr Quarme-Doe said the competition is also embracing Ghana's STEM agenda by introducing Information Technology into this year's contest.

Looking beyond this year's edition, he disclosed plans to launch a STEM Fair from 2027, where participating schools will showcase innovations developed by their students.

"We are introducing the STEM Fair, where students or schools that are going to be competing on the show would come up with an innovation, and there will be a fair to exhibit these innovations."

He said organisers are optimistic the competition will continue its rapid growth following Zincovit's support.

"We thank God for Zincovit this year. In fact, next year they want us to do 800 schools. It means there is going to be expansion. Gradually we are hitting the 16 regions, and we are very excited that they have come to support us."

The founder noted that participation has grown steadily since the competition was launched in 2019, expanding from Accra to almost 10 regions. This year's edition attracted 286 schools, with 46 qualifying for the national championship.

He also defended the credibility of the competition, insisting that fairness remains its hallmark.

"One thing I don't compromise on in the show is diligence and credibility," he said.

On the balloting process, he explained that all qualifying schools progressed through regional competitions before participating in a publicly supervised draw that was streamed live.

"Nobody would come and say, 'Mr Larry has put these schools.' I cannot do that because you saw them picking the schools from each box and showing it to the general public. It was as fair as possible."

Mr Quarme-Doe added that the UNIWIZ Foundation continues to invest in education beyond the annual quiz through initiatives including ICT training for Ghana Education Service coordinators, electronic libraries, school renovations and computer donations.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Marketing at Indus Life Sciences, manufacturers of Zincovit, Prem Kumar, said the company sees the partnership as an investment in nurturing Ghana's future leaders.

"The goal is to reach the young minds, to enhance them and to help them come up wherever they are, because talents need to be tapped," he said.

Mr Kumar said Zincovit intends to build a long-term partnership with the organisers and support participating schools beyond the competition.

"We are looking for a long-term partnership with them. We are ready to help them, support them… to enhance their education."

In addition to sponsoring cash prizes for winners, he said the company plans to improve facilities in participating schools that lack basic amenities.

"Apart from the trophy and the gifts, we are also announcing cash prizes for the kids who are winning. Apart from that, we are also going to do some work at the schools where they need some amenities."

He added that the initiative forms part of Indus Life Sciences' wider corporate social responsibility efforts.

"We have been here for the past 24 years, and we want to give back to Ghana… it is a continuous process, and we will continue to do that."

The eighth edition of the National Juniors Challenge will begin airing on GHOne TV and Joy Prime from July 4.

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