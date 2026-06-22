Potholes at Mallam Junction turn Kasoa-Accra commute into three-hour ordeal

Commuters on the Accra-Kasoa Highway are calling for urgent repairs to deteriorating sections of the road at Mallam Junction, saying deep potholes and damaged surfaces have turned what was once a 45-minute to one-hour journey from Kasoa to Accra into a nearly three-hour ordeal.

Road users say the worsening condition of the highway is not only causing severe traffic congestion but also increasing the risk of accidents and damaging vehicles along one of the country's busiest transport corridors.

Many commuters argue that poor road conditions, rather than the volume of traffic alone, are now largely responsible for the persistent gridlock experienced daily on the route.

Speaking to JoyNews, one commuter said the deteriorated section at Mallam Junction was only one of several challenges contributing to congestion on the highway.

According to him, flooding and heavy siltation around the Atala SCC area whenever it rains often render portions of the road difficult to use, further worsening traffic and prolonging travel times for motorists.

Business owner Luis Boateng described the situation at Mallam Junction as increasingly unbearable, particularly during rainy conditions when the potholes become more difficult to navigate.

He said the damaged road surface frequently disrupts traffic flow, forcing motorists to manoeuvre around potholes and creating dangerous conditions that increase the likelihood of accidents.

Mr Boateng recounted witnessing a motorcycle crash on the stretch earlier in the day and assisting the victims to the hospital, describing it as one of several incidents linked to the deteriorating state of the road.

He questioned why authorities, including the MCE, had yet to undertake repairs despite the challenges faced daily by commuters, motorists, and businesses operating along the corridor.

At the Mallam Junction taxi rank, Chairman of the Taxi Drivers Association, Atta Nicholas, expressed concern about the worsening condition of the road, saying drivers were increasingly burdened by the cost of repairs caused by the potholes.

He noted that the damaged road surface was affecting transport operations and increasing expenditure on vehicle maintenance, including repairs to tyres, suspension systems, and other components.

Mr Nicholas called for urgent intervention to rehabilitate the affected sections of the highway, stressing that the current situation was having a significant impact on both drivers and commuters.

The Accra-Kasoa Highway remains one of the busiest roads in the country, serving thousands of commuters every day.

However, road users warn that unless urgent measures are taken to repair the deteriorated sections around Mallam Junction and address flooding and siltation challenges along the corridor, congestion and safety concerns are likely to worsen.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.