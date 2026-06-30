Man found dead on Kasoa-Accra highway after heavy downpour

Audio By Carbonatix
A man believed to be in his 30s has been found dead on the Kasoa–Accra Highway at the SCC area following Monday’s heavy downpour.
The body was discovered early Tuesday morning, June 30, 2026, lying in the middle of the road.
The cause of death and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown. Police have since launched investigations into the matter.
Meanwhile, traffic on the busy Kasoa–Accra Highway has worsened significantly after floodwaters blocked a section of the road.
Vehicles travelling in both directions are now forced to share a single stretch of the highway, resulting in severe congestion and long delays for commuters.
The heavy rains over the past two days have triggered widespread flooding across Greater Accra Region, with several roads and communities still grappling with the aftermath.
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