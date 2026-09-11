Ghanaian found dead in Berlin as Ministry seeks family

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to the public for information to help locate the relatives of a Ghanaian man whose body was found in an apartment in Berlin, Germany.
The deceased, Stephen Kofi Boamah, was born on 8th February, 1986 in Kumasi, Ghana.
According to the Ministry, he was known within Ghanaian circles in Berlin by the nickname “Gully”.
In a statement issued on Friday, September 11, the Ministry said Mr Boamah’s death had left authorities seeking to establish contact with his family in Ghana so that they can be formally notified.
The Ministry is therefore urging anyone who knew Mr Boamah, has information about his background or knows his relatives in Ghana to come forward and assist with efforts to trace his family.
The information, it said, will enable the authorities to notify his relatives and facilitate the necessary arrangements concerning his remains.
The Ministry has also appealed for the information to be shared with people who may have known Mr Boamah in Ghana or within the Ghanaian community in Germany.
Members of the public with relevant information can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +233 240 913 284 or +233 240 793 072, or by email at ipab@mfa.gov.gh. The Ghana Mission in Berlin can also be reached on +49 (0) 30 547 149-0 or chancery@ghanaemberlin.de.
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