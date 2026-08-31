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Photos: 6th Akwasidae Festival in the US celebrates Asante heritage and Ghanaian unity

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  31 August 2026 9:47am
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The 6th Akwasidae Festival in the United States of America was celebrated on Sunday, August 30, at Bowie State University in Maryland, bringing together traditional leaders, royals, dignitaries and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to celebrate Asante heritage and unity.

The colourful celebration provided an important platform for the Ghanaian community to reconnect with its traditional roots while showcasing the customs, values and cultural identity of the Asante people to a wider audience.

The festival featured a series of traditional activities, including traditional rites, drumming, dancing and cultural performances, creating an atmosphere that reflected the grandeur and significance of Akwasidae within Asante culture.

Below are some photos:

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