Empower community radio stations to strengthen public engagement – Amarkai Amarteifio

Chairman of the La Mansaamo Kpee Development Association, Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarteifio, has called on authorities to give community radio stations greater support, citing their role in bringing national issues to local audiences.

Speaking at Latenu Radio’s anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 26, he said community broadcasters help residents understand matters of national importance and take part in public discussions.

Major (Rtd) Amarteifio argued that empowering the stations would strengthen the flow of information between authorities and the communities they serve.

"They (community radios) should be encouraged; they have done so well. They should be given more resources," he said.

"I agree that the local people need to understand the policies in their language rather than getting the information second-hand. They should also be free to express themselves to the authorities without insult or dispute," he added.

"From my experience, the community radio stations are a very effective way of getting people to understand national issues."

His appeal formed part of Latenu Radio's anniversary event, which also drew attention to the role of local radio in preserving language and sharing community history.

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