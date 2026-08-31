Valco-Kpone road turns nightmare as motorists fume, tanker drivers threaten fresh strike

The deplorable condition of the 7.2-kilometre Valco Roundabout-Kpone Junction road in Tema has worsened significantly, with residents, motorists and petroleum tanker drivers expressing growing frustration over the failure to complete the long-promised rehabilitation of the critical industrial corridor.

As of August 30, 2026, there is little visible evidence of ongoing construction on the stretch, despite repeated assurances from authorities that the road would be fixed.

The deteriorating road has become a major nightmare for motorists, particularly tanker and truck drivers who depend on the route to transport petroleum products and other cargo from the Tema industrial enclave to different parts of the country.

Motorists say a journey that should ordinarily take less than 30 minutes can now take more than three hours, particularly during periods of heavy congestion.

The situation has also resulted in frequent vehicle breakdowns, increased maintenance costs and growing concerns about road safety.

Tanker drivers threaten strike

The latest development has heightened fears of another sit-down strike by members of the Ghana Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.

The drivers have previously taken industrial action over the condition of the road and are warning that they could be forced to do so again if authorities fail to address their concerns.

National Chairman of the Ghana Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu, has expressed concern about the prolonged deterioration of the road and questioned how long authorities expect contractors to take to complete the project.

The drivers argue that their concerns go beyond inconvenience because they transport highly inflammable petroleum products along the route.

They say the poor road increases the risk of accidents involving tankers, with potentially devastating consequences for motorists, residents and businesses in the area.

According to the drivers, roads used to transport petroleum products from Tema to destinations including Takoradi, Kumasi and Buipe are also in poor condition.

Three-hour journey

The Valco-Kpone road is heavily used by tankers, container trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Its deteriorating condition has severely affected traffic flow, with vehicles forced to manoeuvre around deep potholes and damaged sections.

Some trucks frequently break down along the stretch, further reducing the already limited road space.

Motorists say the resulting congestion has become unbearable.

A journey that should take less than 30 minutes can now take more than three hours when traffic builds up.

Drivers also complain that the condition of the road is damaging vehicles and increasing the frequency with which they have to replace tyres, suspension components and other spare parts.

The situation becomes particularly difficult after rainfall, when water collects in potholes and makes it difficult for motorists to determine their depth.

Major industrial corridor

The road is not an ordinary residential route. It serves one of Ghana's most important industrial and petroleum corridors.

Major companies and facilities located along the stretch include the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), Tema Tank Farm, Quantum Oil, Chase Petroleum, Olam, Aluworks, Sunon Asogli Power Plant and the Kpone Thermal Power Station, as well as several warehouses and other industrial establishments.

The corridor is therefore critical to the movement of petroleum products, industrial materials and commercial cargo.

Thousands of litres of petroleum products are transported through the area, making the road particularly important to Ghana's fuel distribution network.

A prolonged disruption to the route could consequently affect businesses and the movement of petroleum products to other parts of the country.

Safety fears

For tanker drivers, one of the biggest concerns is the possibility of a serious accident involving a loaded fuel tanker.

The road's poor condition forces heavy vehicles to negotiate potholes and damaged sections while sharing the road with other trucks, cars and motorcycles.

Drivers fear that a tanker could overturn or collide with another vehicle, potentially resulting in a fire or explosion.

They say such an incident could have serious consequences given the concentration of industrial and petroleum facilities along the corridor.

Previous complaints from drivers have also highlighted incidents involving trucks breaking down and containers falling from trailers.

The drivers argue that authorities should treat the rehabilitation of the road as an urgent safety matter rather than simply another infrastructure project.

Economic impact

The deteriorating road is also having a wider economic impact.

Businesses operating along the corridor rely heavily on the movement of trucks and tankers to receive and distribute goods.

Long delays increase fuel consumption, vehicle maintenance costs and delivery times while reducing the number of trips commercial vehicles can make each day.

For petroleum distributors, delays can affect the movement of fuel from Tema to other regions.

The road is also strategically important for the movement of cargo from the Tema industrial and port area, making its poor condition a concern for the wider logistics and supply chain.

Business operators have therefore called for urgent intervention to prevent the road from becoming an even greater obstacle to economic activity.

Years of promises

The current situation has renewed questions about the repeated promises to rehabilitate the road.

In August 2020, the Ministry of Roads and Highways cut sod for the reconstruction of the stretch, but significant and sustained progress has not been seen.

The government also gave assurances in 2023 that the road would be fixed.

There have been periods when contractors reportedly carried out grading and levelling works, but the road remains largely in poor condition.

Tema Mayor Yohane Amarh Ashitey previously acknowledged the problem, saying a contractor had undertaken some levelling and grading but would need funding to return and complete the project.

However, as of August 30, 2026, residents and motorists say the road has continued to deteriorate, with no visible construction activity providing confidence that the long-awaited rehabilitation will be completed soon.

Pressure mounting on authorities

Residents and drivers are becoming increasingly frustrated by what they describe as years of neglect.

For tanker drivers, the prospect of another strike is becoming increasingly likely if the road remains unattended.

Such an industrial action could have consequences beyond Tema because the drivers play a critical role in transporting petroleum products to various parts of Ghana.

A prolonged disruption could therefore affect fuel distribution, commercial transportation and other economic activities.

The Valco-Kpone road has consequently become more than a local infrastructure concern.

Its condition affects road safety, petroleum distribution, industrial operations and the wider economy.

With motorists spending hours on a journey that should take minutes, trucks regularly breaking down and tanker drivers threatening renewed industrial action, residents and businesses are demanding urgent action from the authorities.

For road users, the message is increasingly clear: after years of promises, what is needed now is not another assurance but visible construction and the completion of the road.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.