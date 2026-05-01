Stability at a Cost

Inflation is easing. The currency is holding. On the surface, things feel better. But beneath that calm, the central bank is carrying negative equity. So the question is simple: should we worry, or should we accept it?

Let’s keep it practical.

Imagine a business that needs $41,000 every year. In 2024, it pays nearly GHS 700,000. In 2025, for the same amount, it pays around GHS 450,000. In 2026, about GHS 490,000. Nothing about the dollar amount has changed. What changed is stability.

That difference is not just numbers on paper. It is cash saved. It is inventory restocked. It is salaries paid on time. It is a business staying alive instead of struggling.

This is why falling inflation and a stable exchange rate matter more than anything else to the real economy. People do not trade in theories. They trade in certainty.

So yes, if stability comes at the cost of central bank losses, many would say it is worth it in the short term. The economy needs breathing room. Businesses need predictability. Households need relief.

But here is the part we must not ignore.

Negative equity means the central bank has taken a financial hit to achieve this calm. It is not free. It is a cost pushed into the system. If not managed carefully, that cost can come back later as inflation, higher taxes, or reduced confidence.

It also raises a deeper issue. A weak central bank balance sheet can limit how much it can respond in the next crisis. It can invite pressure from government. It can quietly weaken trust, which is the most important tool any central bank has.

So the answer is not panic. And it is not a celebration either.

Short-term stability is good. It is necessary. But it must be backed by long-term repair. The central bank must rebuild its strength. Discipline must hold. Independence must be protected.

Because stability that cannot last is just a pause.

And economies cannot afford too many pauses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.