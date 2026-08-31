GNFS intensifies fire safety campaigns across Eastern Region

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified fire safety education and inspections across the Eastern Region as part of efforts to prevent fire outbreaks and improve public preparedness for emergencies.

The campaigns, conducted in Akropong, Asamankese and Suhum, focused on educating residents, businesses and institutions on fire prevention measures and appropriate responses in the event of an emergency.

In Akropong, firefighters conducted door-to-door and street sensitisation ahead of the Akuapem Ridge Odwira and Ohum festivities.

Residents were educated on electrical safety, safe handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the dangers of unattended cooking and indiscriminate burning.

The exercise also covered the proper use of fire extinguishers and the importance of reporting fire incidents promptly to the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, the Asamankese Fire Safety Education Team completed a four-day sensitisation exercise targeting health facilities, religious institutions, professional associations and other public and private facilities.

The exercise was aimed at increasing awareness of fire risks and promoting the adoption of appropriate safety measures in workplaces and public spaces.

In the Suhum Municipality, the Fire Command also conducted fire safety education and inspections at shops and households in New Life.

Officials focused on LPG safety, electrical hazards, the storage of combustible materials and the need for clearly defined evacuation procedures.

The team also drew attention to fire risks associated with welding and fitting operations, including sparks, fuel and oil, overloaded electrical sockets, poor housekeeping and blocked exits.

The GNFS stressed the importance of keeping escape routes clear and ensuring that households and businesses are adequately prepared to respond quickly to fire emergencies.

The intensified campaign forms part of the Service’s broader efforts to promote a culture of fire prevention and reduce fire-related incidents across the region.

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