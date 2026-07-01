Anti-Galamsey task force seizes excavators near Adansi Asokwa hospital after tip-off

Audio By Carbonatix
The Anti-Illegal Mining Task Force has impounded two excavators and a pickup truck following a raid on an alleged illegal mining site near the Adansi Asokwa Hospital in the Ashanti Region.
According to the Ashanti Regional Minister, the operation was launched after authorities received reports on Wednesday morning about illegal mining activities around the hospital.
READ ALSO: Adansi Asokwa ‘Agenda 111’ project under siege as illegal miners take over lands behind facility
In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, the Minister said the suspects fled the area upon realising that the authorities had been alerted.
"Upon the suspects realising that the matter had come to the attention of the authorities, they fled the scene. During the operation, two excavators and one pickup truck were impounded, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible," the statement said.
The Minister disclosed that efforts to identify the owners of the affected land were unsuccessful.
He added that, under the government's land reclamation initiative, the degraded site would be restored, while steps would be taken to ensure ownership of the land reverts to the Government of Ghana to support future services at the hospital.
"As part of the Council's land reclamation initiative, the degraded land will be reclaimed, and steps will be taken to ensure that ownership of the land reverts to the Government of Ghana for future support services to the hospital," the statement noted.
The Regional Minister commended the whistleblower whose tip-off led to the operation and encouraged the public to continue reporting illegal mining and other environmental offences.
"We commend the whistleblower whose timely information made this intervention possible. We encourage all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to report illegal mining and other environmental crimes," the statement added.
The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to intensify the fight against illegal mining, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas and around critical public infrastructure.
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