Military personnel allegedly seize 15 excavators from Enchi Assembly yard despite court order

Fifteen excavators seized from illegal mining operations in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve have reportedly been removed from the Enchi District Assembly yard after armed military personnel stormed the premises and demanded their release.

The incident occurred on Friday when a group of armed men believed to be military personnel arrived at the Assembly grounds with 15 low-bed trucks, surrounded the seized equipment and instructed the District Chief Executive (DCE) to release the excavators.

The excavators form part of 35 machines confiscated from illegal miners operating within the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in May 2025.

The seized equipment had remained at the Enchi District Assembly yard as investigations and legal processes continued over the alleged illegal mining activities that caused extensive damage to parts of the forest reserve.

Large sections of the forest degraded by mining activities are yet to be reclaimed.

The development comes despite an interlocutory injunction granted by the Sefwi Wiawso High Court in favour of Clean Jobs, a concessionaire involved in the matter.

The court order restrains the release or disposal of the excavators until the substantive case is determined.

However, witnesses say the armed personnel arrived at the Assembly yard and removed the equipment, claiming they were acting on instructions from higher authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the action remain unclear, and it is yet to be established whether the personnel had any legal authority to override the court order.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

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