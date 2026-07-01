Adansi Asokwa ‘Agenda 111’ project under siege as illegal miners take over lands behind facility

The abandoned Agenda 111 hospital project at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region is not only a haven for reptiles but also for illegal mining operations.

JoyNews can confirm that large tracts of land behind the walls of the multi-million-cedi hospital project have been excavated by some illegal miners in search of gold.

For years, residents in the Adansi Asokwa district have witnessed extensive illegal mining operations, with the latest activity happening just behind the walls of the Agenda 111 project in the area.

Deep open pits are dotted across a large field of land that sits immediately behind the abandoned hospital.

When the JoyNews team visited the site, the miners were actively excavating the land, laying pipes connected to a mechanised borehole and pumping water to dig and wash for gold.

At least three excavators were sighted actively pillaging the earth's crust for the mineral ore.

Muddy sludge from the illegal mining operations is seen visibly navigating its path into the premises of the hospital and homes close to the site.

Their illegal operations happen under the full glare of the local government authorities, as the site is only located just 500 meters away from the district assembly and the district police headquarters.

Assembly member for Bawdwesango in the area, Agyekum, is distraught over the illegality.

"It is heartbreaking to see illegal mining destroying our arable lands. What worries me most is that the District Police Headquarters is located right beside this galamsey site, yet the destruction continues unabated. It appears as though those responsible for enforcing the law have turned a blind eye to what is happening," he said.

The hospital project was initiated in 2021 under the ‘Agenda 111’ health initiative to provide ultramodern care to residents in Adansi Asokwa and its adjoining communities.

The residents had hoped that the facility would soon open, but are now worried about the environmental implications of the mining activities on the facility.

"We are pleading with the President and all the relevant authorities to act immediately to stop this menace before it destroys this important national investment," a resident said.

Another added that: "We want our traditional leaders to speak the truth about who is responsible for this illegal mining. The people deserve to know who is behind an activity that could destroy a state project funded by taxpayers' money".

Former Member of Parliament for the area, Kobina Tahiru Hammound, expressed his disappointment over the development, describing it as “disheartening”.

"I received a report from one of my constituents, and considering the environmental destruction within the facility which was commenced during my tenure, I cannot sit aloof and allow this ‘nonsense’ to continue," he stated.

The district assembly is yet to comment on the development as residents insist on safeguarding the hospital facility.

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