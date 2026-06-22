Telecel Ashanti codes programme: First cohort of 25 pupils graduate in Obuasi

Telecel Ghana is investing in the technological and robotics skills acquisition of young people in the Ashanti region, contributing to making the region one of Ghana’s hubs of innovative thinkers and solution-oriented engineers.

Through its Ashanti Codes programme, 25 students from basic schools in Obuasi and its adjoining communities received a 4-week training in coding and robotics.

The initiative is part of efforts by the telecommunication company to equip over one thousand young persons in the Ashanti region with digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

Telecel Ghana launched its annual Ashanti Month celebration this June with a focus on digital and robotics skills training among the youth in the region.

The initiative seeks to train the youth at the pre-tertiary level with skills needed in this digital age in providing real-time solutions to societal challenges.

During an exhibition event in Obuasi, the participants, after the completion of the training, showcased the various robotic prototypes developed after their intensive skills acquisition programme.

Under the initiative, four communities in the Ashanti region, including Kumasi, Wiamoase, Obuasi, and Nsuta, are becoming centres for digital learning, innovation, and creativity.

Executive Head of Telecel Ghana for Ashanti and Bono regions, Kwaku Asiedu, indicated that the programme seeks to complement the government’s ‘One million coders’ agenda.

“We know that the government, as a policy, has decided to roll out the One Million Coders programme. This is more like our widow’s mite to support the agenda. Now, everything is about technology. If you want to advance in your ways of doing things, you need to be well-versed in technology,” he noted.

In collaboration with AngloGold Ashanti, over one hundred students in Obuasi are expected to benefit from the programme before the end of this year.

Social Development and Gender Superintendent at AGA, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, underscored the mining company’s commitment to partnerships aimed at thriving socioeconomic development in the town.

“When there is a partnership, there is an upscaling of activities. If we can only reach a lot of the youth, we will collaborate with other organisations to invest in such initiatives. We as a company have upheld STEM as one of our pillar programmes for development under our 10-year socioeconomic development programme," she noted.

Participants were upbeat about their potential in STEM education following the weeks of intense skills and knowledge acquisition, as they anticipate their application in various disciplines and proffering solutions to societal challenges.

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