Police arrest two over robbery plot targeting Indian national in Obuasi

The Ashanti South Regional Police Intelligence Directorate has apprehended two men in connection with a violent robbery of an Indian national and a planned heist targeting a distribution company in Obuasi. Authorities are continuing efforts to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

According to police, on 16 April 2026, the Ashanti South Regional Police received credible intelligence indicating that a group of armed men were planning an attack in Obuasi.

Acting swiftly, a police team arrested suspect Iddrisu Fuseini, also known as “Iddi,” at his hideout in Bedieso, Obuasi.

During interrogation, Fuseini reportedly admitted to participating in a six-member gang that had attacked an Indian national at his residence in New Baakoyeden, Obuasi, on April 12, 2026.

The gang allegedly stole GH₵150,000. Investigators said the robbery was orchestrated following a tip-off from Ibrahim, an employee of the victim, who had informed the gang that the victim kept substantial amounts of cash.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Shaibu Mohammed, also known as “SM” or “Cicinati,” on April 20, 2026, at his hideout in Gausu, Obuasi.

Mohammed is said to have admitted his role in the planning of the robbery and confirmed that the gang had also intended to rob a distribution company near Mawuli Hotel in Obuasi.

Both men are currently standing trial at the Obuasi Circuit Court in connection with a separate robbery of GH₵600,000.

Police have identified the remaining gang members as Khalifa, Edward, Prof, Waddle, Ebbe, and Ibrahim.

A manhunt is ongoing, with law enforcement agencies seeking to recover a pump-action gun and a locally manufactured pistol believed to be in their possession.

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