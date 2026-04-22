Police foil planned robbery in Obuasi, 2 suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service has disrupted a planned robbery operation in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, arresting two suspects linked to an earlier attack on a foreign national and a separate plot targeting a distribution company.

In a statement on April 22, it said that the Ashanti South Regional Police Intelligence Directorate acted on credible intelligence received on April 16, 2026, indicating that a group of armed men were preparing to strike within the mining town.

A police team swiftly moved into the area and arrested Iddrisu Fuseini, also known as “Iddi,” at his hideout in Bedieso, Obuasi. During interrogation, he confessed to being part of a six-member gang that carried out a robbery at New Baakoyeden on April 12, 2026.

According to police, the gang attacked an Indian national at his residence and made away with GH₵150,000.

Fuseini disclosed that the operation was orchestrated following a tip-off from one Ibrahim, an employee of the victim, who allegedly informed the group that his employer kept large sums of money at home.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Shaibu Mohammed, also known as “SM” or “Cicinati,” on April 20, 2026, at his hideout in Gausu, Obuasi.

He admitted to participating in the planning of the robbery and confirmed that the gang had also planned another attack on a distribution company near Mawuli Hotel in the area.

Police said both suspects are currently standing trial at the Obuasi Circuit Court in connection with a separate robbery case involving GH₵600,000.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for other members of the gang, identified as Khalifa, Edward, Prof, Waddle, Ebbe, and Ibrahim. Authorities are also working to retrieve a pump-action gun and a locally manufactured pistol believed to be in their possession.

The Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining security in Obuasi and urged residents to volunteer information to support ongoing investigations.

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