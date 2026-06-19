Obuasi youth petition AngloGold Ashanti over alleged neglect of sports facilities

Concerned youth, football supporters, traditional authorities, sports administrators, and residents of Obuasi have petitioned AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited over what they describe as years of neglect, abandonment and mismanagement of community sports facilities in the mining town.

The youth in the community have also highlighted the urgent need to revive the Ashanti Gold football club which has been inactive for years now.

The group is calling on the mining company to urgently rehabilitate sporting infrastructure inherited from the former Ashanti Goldfields Corporation and renew its commitment to sports development and youth empowerment in the Adansi traditional area.

In the petition addressed to AngloGold Ashanti and the general public, the stakeholders expressed concern about the deteriorating state of key sporting facilities, including the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ofori Park, community football pitches and other youth development facilities.

According to the petitioners, Obuasi was once regarded as one of Ghana’s leading sporting communities due to significant investments made by the former Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, particularly under the leadership of former Chief Executive Officer Sir Sam Jonah.

The group says the decline of the facilities has affected youth participation in sports, with concerns including poor maintenance of playing grounds, deteriorating infrastructure, limited public access and inadequate investment in renovations and modernization.

The petition also raises concerns about the collapse of AshantiGold Sporting Club, describing the club as a major symbol of pride, unity and opportunity for thousands of young people in Obuasi.

The stakeholders say the club played a significant role in Ghana football and represented the identity of the mining community before its decline left a vacuum in the sporting life of the area.

They further expressed disappointment over the challenges facing F.C. AshantiGold Limited, a community-led initiative established by traditional leaders, football administrators and residents to revive football development in Obuasi.

The group says despite adopting the AshantiGold name as a symbol of partnership and reconciliation with the mining company, the club continues to struggle with access to suitable facilities for matches and player development.

The petitioners insist they are not seeking charity from AngloGold Ashanti but demanding responsible corporate citizenship from a company whose mining operations have benefited from the resources of the community.

They are asking the company to immediately begin a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ofori Park and other community sports facilities under its control.

They are also demanding the establishment of a transparent management framework that guarantees community access to the facilities, alongside support for grassroots football, school sports programmes and youth development initiatives.

The stakeholders want AngloGold Ashanti to engage traditional authorities, the municipal assembly, sports administrators and community representatives to determine the future management of the facilities.

They are also calling for sponsorship and strategic support for F.C. AshantiGold Limited as part of efforts to restore the sporting identity of Obuasi.

The petition comes amid growing frustration among some residents who believe sports development in Obuasi has suffered years of neglect.

However, the group has urged residents to pursue peaceful and lawful means in seeking solutions, stressing that dialogue and responsible corporate engagement remain the preferred approach.

They are appealing to AngloGold Ashanti, government agencies, sports authorities and civil society organizations to intervene and help restore what they describe as Obuasi’s lost sporting glory.

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