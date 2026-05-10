AngloGold Ashanti donates 1,000 classroom furniture sets to SHS schools in Ashanti Region

AngloGold Ashanti has donated 1,000 sets of classroom furniture to three senior high schools in the Ashanti Region, in a move aimed at addressing infrastructure deficits and improving learning conditions for students in communities surrounding its Obuasi Mine.

The beneficiary schools — Akrofuom Senior High School, Dompaase Senior High School, and Tweapease Senior High School — received 500, 300, and 200 desk sets, respectively.

A presentation ceremony was held at Akrofuom SHS and attended by school representatives, local authorities, and community stakeholders.

The donation forms part of the company's 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) for the Obuasi Mine, which identifies education as a key pillar of sustainable community investment. Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the Community Relations Manager, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei said the furniture deficit was uncovered during a comprehensive community needs assessment carried out under the SEDP. She noted that inadequate desks and chairs had been negatively affecting teaching and learning in all three schools.

"This intervention reflects our continued commitment to supporting education and creating opportunities for young people to thrive academically in a safe and conducive environment," she stated. AngloGold Ashanti says the donation is expected to reduce classroom overcrowding, improve student comfort and concentration, and promote more effective teaching conditions.

The company also framed the intervention within the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for inclusive and equitable quality education for all. Beyond the immediate infrastructure boost, the company says the initiative is designed to ensure that students in host communities have access to decent learning spaces regardless of their socio-economic background — a concern that school administrators in these areas have long raised.

The Obuasi Mine has been a significant economic presence in the region for decades, and AngloGold Ashanti has, in recent years, stepped up its community investment activities as part of its social licence to operate.

The SEDP, which spans ten years, outlines structured investments in education, health, livelihoods, and infrastructure across its host communities. Company officials say the furniture donation is one of several educational infrastructure interventions planned under the programme, with the broader aim of improving learning outcomes and supporting long-term human capital development in Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

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