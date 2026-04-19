AngloGold Ashanti pledges continued STEM investment after successful Obuasi bootcamp

Audio By Carbonatix
AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and innovation after successfully hosting its first STEM Bootcamp in Obuasi, saying equipping young people with skills in science and technology is key to building a sustainable future.
Speaking at the grand finale of the five-day programme, Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Edmund Oduro Agyei, said the company remains focused on “empowering people and advancing societies” through practical education initiatives.
He noted that technology is increasingly shaping sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and communication, making it necessary to prepare the next generation for opportunities in a fast-changing digital world.
“Empowering young people with relevant skills in innovation and technology is essential to building a sustainable future for Obuasi and beyond,” he said.
The bootcamp brought together 36 pupils from eight basic school STEM clubs across the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipalities. At the final exhibition, participants showcased projects developed during the intensive training programme.
Traditional leaders, education officials, parents and community members attended the event to witness the creativity and progress of the students.
The programme forms part of AngloGold Ashanti’s broader investment in education under its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.
Participants, drawn from Primary Four to JHS Two, received hands-on training in coding, robotics, electronics, mechanical engineering, 3D design, computational thinking and creative problem-solving.
Organisers said the bootcamp also helped improve the pupils’ communication and presentation skills, enabling them to confidently explain their ideas and innovations.
The initiative builds on the company’s Robotics Training Centre in Obuasi, which was commissioned on July 11, 2025. The facility, described as the first of its kind in the Ashanti Region, is expected to serve as a hub for practical STEM learning and innovation.
Mr Oduro Agyei encouraged the pupils to remain curious and ambitious, assuring them of continued support through future programmes and partnerships.
The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson, commended AngloGold Ashanti for what he described as a timely intervention to strengthen STEM education in the area.
He said the bootcamp was helping students develop critical skills in creativity, technology and problem-solving at a time Ghana continues to push for stronger science and digital education outcomes.
The mining company has also called for sustained support from stakeholders to help expand STEM opportunities across the region, arguing that the Obuasi centre has the potential to drive innovation beyond the municipality.
With the maiden edition completed, organisers say the programme has laid a solid foundation for nurturing the next generation of innovators in Obuasi.
Latest Stories
-
Fire ravages Berekum Cinema Hall, destroying property worth thousands of cedis
30 minutes
-
To create a prosecutorial office, Article 88 must be amended – Deputy AG
38 minutes
-
Mahama directs Health Ministry to establish Tamale cancer treatment centre as new cardio facility nears completion
58 minutes
-
Pope Leo tells Angola during huge Mass to ‘build hope’
1 hour
-
KATH dental outreach exposes healthcare strain at Kumasi Central Prison
1 hour
-
AngloGold Ashanti pledges continued STEM investment after successful Obuasi bootcamp
1 hour
-
Ghana power cuts ‘not dumsor’ but part of upgrade – President Mahama
1 hour
-
KGL Foundation screens over 500 people free, donates blood to support Oti Regional hospital
1 hour
-
Playback: The Law discuses Quo Warranto OSP
2 hours
-
Ibrahim Mahama outlines ambitious blueprint to transform Damang enclave
3 hours
-
Digital marketing is the lifeline: The Porials Pitch story
3 hours
-
Old Tafo MP calls for removal of NPRA CEO over ‘reckless spending’
4 hours
-
Vincent Assafuah accuses NPRA of blocking transparency, defying RTI law
4 hours
-
Minority raises alarm over costly staff transfers at NPRA
5 hours
-
GTEC names 62 unrecognised institutions, warns public against fake certificates (LIST)
5 hours