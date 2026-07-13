AngloGold expands healthcare access with two modern health centres in Obuasi

Audio By Carbonatix
AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has reinforced its commitment to sustainable community development with the commissioning of the Apitikooko Health Centre and Staff Quarters and the Dokyiwa/Binsere Health Centre.
The projects are part of the mining company’s 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) to transform the host communities.
The Apitikooko Health Centre, constructed with staff housing facilities, is valued at GH¢4,077,496.70, while a total amount of GH¢2,712,264.20 was disbursed for the construction of the Dokyiwa/Binsere Health Centre.
The projects are expected to significantly improve access to quality primary healthcare, particularly maternal and child health services, outpatient care, and emergency medical services for residents in the catchment.
Speaking at the commissioning of the facilities, Managing Director of AGA Obuasi, Ing. Samuel Boakye Pobee, described the facilities as strategic investments in healthier and more resilient communities, reflecting AngloGold Ashanti’s purpose of mining to empower people and advance societies.
He noted that the staff quarters at Apitikooko will help attract and retain healthcare professionals, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of quality healthcare services.
He further explained that the projects form part of the mine's broader health infrastructure programme, which includes the rehabilitation of the Anyinam Health Centre, the ongoing construction of the Akaporiso Model Health Centre, and the quarterly Mini Clinic outreach programme.
“Together, these initiatives are strengthening healthcare systems and improving health outcomes across the mine's host communities,” he noted.
Ing. Pobee also underscored AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to local content and enterprise development, noting that Kenzad Construction Limited constructed the Apitikooko Health Centre and Staff Quarters, while Crisspan Construction delivered the Dokyiwa/Binsere Health Centre.
He said engaging Indigenous contractors not only delivered critical social infrastructure but also strengthened local technical capacity and created economic opportunities.
Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng described the facilities as a major boost to primary healthcare delivery.
He reaffirmed the Ghana Health Service’s commitment to ensuring they are adequately staffed and efficiently managed to provide quality healthcare services.
Representing the Ashanti Regional Minister, Sylvester Agyapong commended AngloGold Ashanti for complementing the government’s efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure.
“These projects are a testament to the impact of strong public-private partnerships in advancing community development, and I urge the beneficiary communities to safeguard the facilities for posterity,” he noted.
Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, who spoke on behalf of the communities, expressed profound appreciation to the company for the transformational investment.
He emphasised the facilities as a lasting legacy that would improve healthcare access, enhance community well-being, and support the long-term socio-economic development of the area.
The commissioning reinforces AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s commitment to creating shared value through strategic investments that improve lives, strengthen institutions, and advance sustainable development across its host communities.
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