Police arrest three suspects accused of storming NPP election venue with weapons

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested three individuals for allegedly disrupting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executive Election at Bidieso in Obuasi.
The suspects, Haruna Iddrisu, also known as Dole; Osei Boateng, also known as Nana Osei; and Charles Opoku, also known as Blackman—are alleged to have stormed the polling station on July 12, 2026, while armed with offensive weapons.
According to the Police, they scattered ballot boxes and threatened election officials and voters.
A Police reinforcement team responded promptly, arrested the three suspects, and recovered one axe and one cutlass during the operation.
The suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely rioting with weapons, and rioting with weapons. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court granted each suspect bail in the sum of GHS50,000.00 with two justified sureties. The case has been adjourned to August 10, 2026.
Police say investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident.
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