Police arrest suspected armed robber linked to Obuasi murder

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old suspected armed robber and murder suspect, Seidu Masawudu, popularly known as Mashaa.
According to the Deputy Regional Commander, ACP Cephas Arthur, the suspect allegedly led a group of armed robbers to attack and stab Abdul Jabal Sulemana to death at Obuasi on July 9, 2026.
Addressing the media, ACP Arthur said the police responded to the incident but were unable to make any immediate arrests.
“A follow-up was made to the AGA Hospital in Obuasi, where Abdul Jabal Sulemana was receiving treatment. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead,” he stated.
He added that through intelligence-led operations, a police team tracked the suspect to Bongo in the Upper East Region, where he was arrested.
The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
ACP Arthur issued a strong warning to armed robbers and criminal gangs operating within the region, assuring the public that the police would continue efforts to clamp down on criminal activities.
“The police will not give room for their activities. We are determined to deal ruthlessly with anyone who engages in crime,” he cautioned.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy and further investigations.
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