She Captures Humanity supports mothers at Pentecost Hospital in Madina

In commemoration of Cesarean Awareness Month and Mother’s Day, humanitarian initiative She Captures Humanity, in partnership with The Smile Project, organized the Cesarean Awareness and Maternal Support Project to provide relief and support to mothers receiving care at Pentecost Hospital, Madina.

The initiative, held on May 15, 2026, sought to raise awareness about the challenges faced by mothers who undergo cesarean births while providing practical support to women and families navigating childbirth under difficult financial circumstances.

According to global health data, cesarean section deliveries account for a significant proportion of births worldwide, with many mothers requiring additional medical care, recovery support, and financial resources during the post-operative period. For women from low-income households, these challenges can become particularly burdensome.

After more than a month of fund-raising and donation collection through social media and physical campaigns, contributions from family and friends, and support from corporate and individual donors, the team assembled a range of essential items for distribution. These included wound care supplies such as sterile gauze and alcohol, medical consumables, IV infusions, personal care products, baby care items, food supplies, clothing, and bottled water.

The team arrived at Pentecost Hospital Madina at approximately 4:00 p.m., where they were warmly received by Mrs. Ninette Adarkwah, Head of Nursing & Midwifery and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, alongside heads of the maternity department and other healthcare staff.

The visit began at the recovery ward, where selected items were distributed directly to mothers recovering from childbirth and surgery. The team subsequently visited the labour and maternity wards, interacting with mothers and observing first-hand some of the realities faced by women during and after delivery.

A formal presentation of the remaining donations was later made to the leadership of the maternity department. During the presentation, representatives of She Captures Humanity and The Smile Project expressed appreciation to healthcare workers for their dedication and service to mothers and newborns. The team encouraged staff to continue their vital work and assured them that their efforts are seen, valued, and supported by members of the wider community.

In response, hospital officials shared some of the challenges encountered in caring for vulnerable mothers. Staff revealed that financial hardship remains one of the most pressing issues affecting many women who seek maternal healthcare services. According to the department, healthcare workers sometimes contribute personally toward patients' expenses, assist mothers in settling medical bills, and in certain cases facilitate the discharge of women who are unable to fully pay for the care they received.

The discussions highlighted the growing need for sustained support for mothers before, during, and after childbirth, particularly for those recovering from cesarean deliveries.

Many of the mothers expressed gratitude and excitement upon receiving the donated items. While some were still recovering from surgery and unable to engage in lengthy conversations, their appreciation was evident. The visit also reinforced the importance of continued community support for maternal healthcare services and vulnerable families.

Reflecting on the initiative, organizers noted that beyond the distribution of supplies, the project served as an opportunity to listen, learn, and better understand the challenges faced by both mothers and healthcare workers. The experience highlighted the urgent need for increased partnerships, donations, and community-led interventions aimed at supporting maternal health and reducing the burden on struggling families.

The Cesarean Awareness and Maternal Support Project was made possible through the generosity of numerous donors, volunteers, and partners.

Special appreciation was extended to Minime GH for its substantial contribution of mother-and-baby essentials and clothing; Joy News and MyJoyOnline for media support; Mrs. Edna Afia Kisseih (DDNS & Antenatal In-charge, 37 Military Hospital) and Nehemiah Robert Afrifa Osei, M.D for their professional guidance on maternal health; and individual supporters including Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Mrs. Lovea Bandoh, Mrs. Lorraine Adjekai Crabbe, Ababio, and Joycelyn Elli.

The organizers also acknowledged the commitment of volunteers Karen Vanderpuye-Orgle, Kanyiti Musina Mahama, Roland Anane Mensah Goka, and Farida Bamba Amdaway, whose efforts contributed to the successful execution of the project.

As maternal healthcare challenges continue to affect many families, the organizers hope this initiative will inspire greater awareness and sustained support for mothers across Ghana, particularly those facing financial barriers during one of the most important periods of their lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.