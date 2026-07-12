Dr Alex Ampaabeng congratulates Juaboso NPP executives, calls for unity after elections

Dr Alex Ampaabeng

Former Parliamentary Candidate for Juaboso Constituency, Dr Alex Ampaabeng, has congratulated the newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Juaboso, urging them to work together to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of future elections.

In a statement following the conclusion of the constituency executive elections, Dr Ampaabeng commended the winners for earning the confidence of delegates and wished them success as they assume leadership responsibilities.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission for their roles in ensuring what he described as a peaceful, transparent and successful electoral process.

The former parliamentary candidate praised delegates, aspirants and party members for the maturity and unity demonstrated throughout the elections, while encouraging unsuccessful candidates not to feel discouraged.

According to him, their experience, dedication and contributions remain important to the continued growth and success of the NPP in Juaboso.

Dr Ampaabeng further called on the party leadership to consider engaging some of the unsuccessful aspirants in other capacities as the party completes the selection of remaining constituency executives.

He said such an approach would help preserve valuable experience, promote inclusiveness and strengthen unity within the party.

“The elections are over. Now is the time to unite, work together, and focus on rebuilding a stronger NPP in Juaboso,” he said, adding that harnessing the talents and commitment of all party members would be critical to achieving victory in future elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.