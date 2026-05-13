Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber to launch in Abuja on 25 May

Audio By Carbonatix
The Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC) is expected to officially launch in Abuja, Nigeria, on 25 May 2026 as the organisation seeks to strengthen trade, investment and development cooperation across Africa and beyond.
The launch will convene business leaders, investors, diplomats and trade experts to explore opportunities in trade facilitation, strategic partnerships and economic development on the continent.
GATAC currently operates in more than 20 countries through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that connects governments, private sector stakeholders and development partners.
Through this model, the chamber supports trade facilitation, investment and project financing in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.
The organisation has also focused on building platforms that connect African businesses to international markets and has participated in several global business and investment forums, including engagements in Dubai.
According to the chamber, those engagements have largely centred on promoting trade cooperation and leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Among its partnerships is a collaboration with the Dawa Industrial Zone in Ghana aimed at promoting industrial development and expanding diaspora investment opportunities within free zone structures.
GATAC has also undertaken a number of development-oriented initiatives, including mobilising support for medical and hospital projects as well as agricultural business development.
Other initiatives undertaken by the organisation include maternal healthcare programmes, educational support projects and interventions designed to help African businesses scale into global markets.
The chamber is headed by its President, Dr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, who has overseen the organisation’s expansion and partnership drive across multiple countries.
Dr Oduro-Antwi has received several international recognitions for his work in trade promotion, healthcare advocacy and development initiatives.
These recognitions include the Health Advocate of the Year award at the Global Community Oscars in the United States in 2019 and the Business Leadership and Health Advocacy Award at the Pan African Humanitarian Summit and Awards in Dubai in the same year.
He was also recognised as Outstanding Business and Trade Advocate of the Year in 2022 and listed among the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa in 2023.
Other honours include inclusion in the Book of Titans 3.0 (200 World CIOs), the Wisdom and Wealth Honoree Award in Dubai in 2023 and recognition at the Ghana Health Awards for contributions to healthcare advocacy.
The chamber says the Abuja launch will help consolidate its international presence while advancing its PPP-driven strategy of linking African development projects to global investment opportunities.
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