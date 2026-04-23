National

Ghana reaffirms commitment to regional gas cooperation at WAGP ministerial meeting in Abuja

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 April 2026 8:42am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has represented Ghana at the annual Committee of Ministers (CoM) meeting of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), held in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 17.

He attended on behalf of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, as discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring the efficient operation of the cross-border gas infrastructure.

The CoM, which serves as the highest decision-making body of the West African Gas Pipeline, brings together member states to deliberate on regulatory, technical and operational issues affecting the pipeline network across the sub-region.

Key deliberations at the meeting centred on enhancing collaboration among Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana, improving gas deliveries, ensuring the safety and integrity of the pipeline system, and securing the long-term sustainability of the WAGP as a strategic energy asset for West Africa.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group