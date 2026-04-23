Ghana reaffirms commitment to regional gas cooperation at WAGP ministerial meeting in Abuja

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has represented Ghana at the annual Committee of Ministers (CoM) meeting of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), held in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 17.
He attended on behalf of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, as discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring the efficient operation of the cross-border gas infrastructure.
The CoM, which serves as the highest decision-making body of the West African Gas Pipeline, brings together member states to deliberate on regulatory, technical and operational issues affecting the pipeline network across the sub-region.
Key deliberations at the meeting centred on enhancing collaboration among Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana, improving gas deliveries, ensuring the safety and integrity of the pipeline system, and securing the long-term sustainability of the WAGP as a strategic energy asset for West Africa.
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