Concerned Citizens of Ghana call for protection of Jonah Capital workers in Abuja

The Concerned Citizens of Ghana has called on Nigerian authorities to protect workers of Ghanaian-owned Jonah Capital in Abuja following allegations of intimidation, harassment and destruction of company property.

The group’s Convener, James Clark, made the call at a press conference held at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Hall in Accra on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Mr Clark said reports of alleged attacks on employees of the company during an ongoing dispute were worrying and required urgent attention to safeguard the rights and safety of affected workers.

He urged Nigerian authorities to investigate the allegations and ensure that businesses operating within the country are protected under the law, irrespective of the nationality of their owners.

“Act now so that the true rule of law prevails. Treat Ghanaians fairly, as Nigerians are treated fairly in Ghana,” he said.

The group also appealed to the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria, to engage Nigerian authorities to protect the interests of Ghanaian businesses and citizens living and working there.

Mr Clark stressed that the concerns raised were not aimed at affecting the longstanding diplomatic and economic relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

He called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and allow due process to guide the resolution of the matter.

The Concerned Citizens of Ghana further urged regional institutions and relevant authorities to promote dialogue and uphold the rule of law, insisting that workers should not face intimidation or violence while carrying out legitimate duties.

The call follows concerns raised over developments involving Jonah Capital’s operations in Abuja, with the group seeking a peaceful and lawful resolution to the dispute.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.