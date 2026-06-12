Africa

Indian sailors, ship fined $6m in Lagos cocaine case

Source: Reuters  
  12 June 2026 1:55am
File photo
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A Nigerian court has convicted 11 Indian sailors and their vessel over the trafficking of cocaine into the country, imposing fines totalling $6 ​million, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Thursday.

The ‌Federal High Court in Lagos found the crew of the merchant ship MV Aruna Hulya guilty after authorities discovered 31.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed aboard the vessel at Apapa ​port earlier this year.

The case forms part of a broader crackdown ​by Nigerian authorities on drug trafficking through key commercial entry ⁠points such as Lagos.

Nigeria has been working to strengthen enforcement against drug ​trafficking networks, which often use the country as a transit route for ​illicit substances destined for Europe and other markets.

The crew, including captain Sharma Shashi Bhushan and 10 other Indian nationals, were arrested on January 2 after NDLEA operatives found the ​drugs hidden in one of the ship’s storage compartments, the agency said.

In ​its ruling, the court convicted all 12 defendants – including the vessel itself – under Nigeria’s anti-drug ‌laws. The ⁠ship, which transported the drugs, is also tried under the local law. A spokesman of the drug enforcement agency said the defendants had agreed the terms of the conviction and it was presented to the judge for the ​seal of the court.

Each ​crew member was ⁠ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 naira, while the ship was directed to pay $5.3 million in restitution ​to the Nigerian government. The ship's owners are liable for ​the fine ⁠and if they can't pay, the vessel is auctioned off.

Three senior officers on board were also fined $100,000 each, while the remaining crew members were ordered to pay $50,000 each, bringing the total financial penalties to about $6 million. A

NDLEA Chairman Mohamed Buba Marwa said the judgement sends a strong signal to international ​drug trafficking networks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group