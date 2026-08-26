Repeat traffic violations captured under TraffiTech could lead to licence revocation – ACP Obeng

Director of Education, Research and Training of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Alexander Kweku Obeng, has said the introduction of the automated traffic enforcement system known as TrafficTech would enable the Police to track motorists who repeatedly commit offences within a specified period.

Motorists who repeatedly violate road traffic regulations could face arrest, prosecution, revocation of their driving licences and a one-year ban from driving, the Ghana Police Service has warned.

Speaking on JoyFM Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 26, ACP Obeng explained that traffic offences captured by cameras would first be transmitted to a Police back office, where designated personnel would review and validate the incidents before enforcement action is taken.

He said the system would allow authorities to monitor repeat offences and apply progressively tougher sanctions in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2590).

According to ACP Obeng, motorists who commit repeated offences within a 24-month period could eventually lose the option of paying an ordinary police-issued fine.

“On the fifth offence, Police cannot issue you with a fine. The law says that we should look for you, arrest you physically, and then process you for Motor Court,” he said.

He explained that the matter would then be taken before the appropriate court, where the offender could face further sanctions if found guilty.

“If you are found guilty, your licence will be revoked, and then you will be banned for one year from driving,” ACP Obeng stated.

READ ALSO: Interior Ministry introduces TraffiTech to track and penalise road traffic offenders

The Police official said the escalating penalties were intended to discourage motorists from repeatedly breaching traffic regulations and to promote greater discipline on the roads.

He noted that the automated system would not simply impose penalties without human oversight, stressing that officers at the back office would validate captured incidents before fines or other enforcement measures were applied.

ACP Obeng said the deployment of cameras, sensors and other technological devices formed part of the Ghana Police Service’s broader efforts to modernise traffic enforcement and reduce preventable road crashes.

He urged motorists to comply with prescribed speed limits and other road traffic regulations, warning that persistent violations could have serious legal consequences.

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