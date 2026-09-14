NACOC arrests 3 suspects linked to Dutch fugitive drug kingpin

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three suspects for allegedly representing and facilitating the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, popularly known as “Bolle Jos”, in Ghana.

NACOC said in a statement signed by PNCO Francis Opoku Amoah, acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, that the arrests followed the reported seizure by French customs of a cocaine shipment allegedly linked to a wider drug-trafficking network.

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The Commission said the three suspects are in its custody, assisting investigators to establish their alleged roles in the trafficking operation.

NACOC said the arrests form part of its efforts to disrupt international drug-trafficking networks and prevent Ghana from being used as a base for such activities.

“The arrests reaffirm NACOC’s resolve that Ghana will not be a safe haven, transit point or operational base for international drug-trafficking organisations,” the statement said.

The Commission added that it would continue working with domestic and international law-enforcement partners to disrupt the people, finances and infrastructure sustaining the illicit drug trade.

It also assured that the rights and legal protections of all persons under investigation would be safeguarded as the investigations continue.

The arrests come days after the Minority in Parliament called for a full-scale independent parliamentary inquiry into what it describes as Ghana's growing emergence as a transit hub for narcotics under the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress government.

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