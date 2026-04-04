Playback: Newsfile discussed galamsey taxes, sole-sourcing probes, Black Stars coach sacking and presidential dialogue

This Saturday's edition of JoyNews' Newsfile discussed the controversial "Big Push" initiative. The panel dissected the origins and motivations behind a newly launched probe into the sole-sourced contracts tied to the project.

In another major governance segment, the show pivoted to the illegal mining crisis following the government's decision to halt the contentious "Galamsey Tax", which was uncovered by a JoyNews documentary. The conversation focused on the growing chorus of voices demanding the punishment of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The panelists scrutinised President John Mahama's recent engagements with civil society organisations and commitments made towards governance, accountability and developmental policies.

The final segment of the broadcast shifted focus to the national team, as the programme weighs in on whether the potential or actual sacking of Coach Otto Addo is justified. Following a string of mixed results for the Black Stars, the sports world remains divided on whether a change in technical leadership is the solution to Ghana's footballing woes or merely a scapegoating of the manager.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.