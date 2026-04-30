Ho Assembly exceeds first-quarter IGF target, records rise in DACF releases

The Ho Municipal Assembly has exceeded its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) target for the first quarter of 2026, recording strong growth in revenue mobilisation and District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) inflows.

The Assembly mobilised GH¢2.1 million against a projected GH¢1.8 million, representing 119.40 per cent of the target.

Mr Stephen Adom, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), announced this during his sectional address at a General Assembly meeting in Ho on Monday, attributing the performance to improved revenue strategies and tighter financial controls.

He noted that the achievement marks a significant improvement over the first quarter of 2025, when the Assembly attained 82.11 per cent of its target.

Providing further details, Mr Adom said that out of the Assembly’s 2025 IGF target of GH¢6.4 million, it mobilised GH¢5.1 million, representing 80.04 per cent. In 2024, the Assembly had a projected target of GH¢6.0 million but collected GH¢4.0 million by year-end.

He described financial resources as the lifeblood of every institution, stressing that development in areas such as roads, water, electricity, education, healthcare, sanitation, drainage and security depends on sustained funding.

“Without adequate funds, our plans, visions, budgets and aspirations will remain mere wishes. That is why we must all support efforts to mobilise every available resource for development,” he said.

Mr Adom acknowledged progress made over the past two years but said there was still room for improvement through eliminating leakages and deploying modern technology in revenue collection.

He reiterated that the Assembly would build on its first-quarter success by strengthening monitoring, accountability and collection systems.

“We are not resting on this modest achievement. We will continue to study the system, seal all loopholes and ensure that every pesewa generated is properly accounted for and used for the benefit of our people,” he stated.

On DACF inflows, Mr Adom disclosed that the Assembly had recorded a substantial increase, enhancing its capacity to implement development projects.

He explained that although the national DACF allocation remains at five per cent of total national revenue, reforms in the 2026 distribution formula have improved resource flows to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

According to him, the equity factor in the formula has been increased from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, enabling more equitable distribution, particularly benefiting less-endowed districts.

He added that government now transfers 80 per cent of DACF allocations directly to MMDAs, compared to 40–50 per cent between 2017 and 2024.

Mr Adom further noted that the allocation for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the DACF has been increased from three per cent to five per cent in the 2026 budget to strengthen social protection and inclusion.

He revealed that the Assembly received GH¢10.5 million in DACF transfers covering the first three quarters of 2025, compared to GH¢1.4 million for the same period in 2024, describing the increase as significant and crucial for service delivery.

The MCE assured Assembly Members and residents of prudent financial management and accountability.

“As we move forward, the people of Ho will see clear evidence of how these resources are being utilised. We shall account for every pesewa, and our people will be the ultimate beneficiaries,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.