Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly records significant gains in revenue mobilisation 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly has recorded significant improvement in revenue mobilisation, exceeding its 2025 target and posting encouraging figures for the first quarter of 2026.
The Assembly generated GH¢2,647,796.91 in 2025, surpassing its GH¢2,300,000 target and achieving 115 per cent of the set goal.
For 2026, the Assembly has set an internally generated funds (IGF) target of GH¢4,605,000. As of the end of the first quarter, it had mobilised GH¢543,374.
This marks a notable increase compared to the same period in 2025, when GH¢190,539 was realised out of the projected GH¢2,300,000.
Mr Ben Abdullai Alhassan, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), disclosed these figures during the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the fourth Assembly, held at the Assembly’s Conference Hall.
He acknowledged persistent challenges in revenue mobilisation but reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to meeting its targets.
“What this means is that the Assembly has started well this year, and we hope the momentum will be sustained to meet the annual target,” he said.
On security, Mr Alhassan said the municipality continued to enjoy relative peace and stability, attributing this to the efforts of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).
He noted that measures had been introduced to promote discipline on the roads, particularly among operators of rickshaws, locally known as “Adedeta.” He added that foreigners were prohibited from engaging in the service under the GIPC Act.
Offenders, he said, would be arrested and prosecuted. While enforcement has improved compliance, some operators still flout traffic regulations and engage in overloading.
Mr Alhassan said street lighting had been enhanced across the municipality to improve visibility and security.
On health, he said the Assembly remained committed to upgrading healthcare infrastructure to ensure quality service delivery.
He cited the completion of a maternity block, construction of two-unit facilities for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and Eye care, as well as a laboratory and pharmacy block with washrooms.
He added that work on a 251-metre perimeter fence, including a security post at the Adenyase Health Centre at Adenyase Sawaba, was about 70 per cent complete.
The construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at New Zongo is 90 per cent complete, while a three-compartment recovery ward with office space, washrooms, and storerooms at the Buobai Clinic is about 50 per cent complete.
On roads, the MCE said improving the road network remained a priority to enhance mobility and support local economic development.
He indicated that construction works at Sepe Tinpom, Adukrom, and Parkoso had reached 45 per cent, 15 per cent, and 45 per cent completion, respectively.
He said the construction of rumble strips along the Sawaba New Site–Affordable stretch and at Asokore-Mampong had been completed, while a U-drain along the Middle B School Road (Phase I) at Aboabo No. 2 was also fully completed.
Mr Alhassan noted that other sectors, including education, agriculture, water, and sanitation, had also benefited from ongoing development interventions.
He commended members of the Assembly for their contributions and urged them to sustain their efforts towards the continued development of the municipality.
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