Cement manufacturers petition government over surge in raw material costs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana has petitioned the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to urgently review recent increases in Free on Board (FOB) values on key raw materials used in cement production.
In a letter dated Monday, April 13, and addressed to the sector minister, the association expressed concern that the revised FOB values were introduced without adequate consultation, placing significant financial strain on local manufacturers.
It cited sharp increases in the cost of clinker and granulated furnace slag, describing them as inconsistent with prevailing global market trends.
According to the association, the adjustments are likely to drive up production costs due to higher duties and taxes, with a direct impact on cement prices.
It warned that this could adversely affect the construction, housing and infrastructure sectors, ultimately undermining broader economic activity.
The petition, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, George Dawson-Ahmoah, called for immediate engagement between government and industry players to establish a fair and sustainable pricing framework, while reaffirming the sector’s commitment to supporting the country’s industrialisation agenda.
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