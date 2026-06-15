Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire push for cocoa sector reforms to boost farmer incomes

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has called for renewed efforts to transform the cocoa sector into a more resilient, prosperous and profitable industry for the benefit of farmers in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
Speaking at the ongoing 7th Ordinary Meeting of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Abidjan, Dr Forson said the two countries must continue working together to drive sustainable change across the cocoa value chain.
He emphasised that collaboration between the neighbouring cocoa-producing nations should ultimately deliver long-term benefits for farmers, whose livelihoods depend heavily on the performance of the sector.
According to the Minister, the collective determination of both countries to improve outcomes for farmers and future generations should remain at the centre of efforts to strengthen the industry.
“The cocoa sector deserves to be transformed into one that is more resilient, prosperous, and profitable for the benefit of both our countries and our farmers,” Dr Forson stated.
He also expressed optimism that the partnership between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire would continue to serve as a platform for advancing sustainable development and positive change within the global cocoa industry.
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