Sarkodie fires at notion that music isn’t ‘proper business’

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has described as insulting, questions that portray music as a venture that is not serious.

In a recent Facebook post, the award-winning artiste took issue with people who ask creatives what proper business they do “apart from music."

“That question ‘apart from music, what business do you do? Like, a proper business?’ honestly comes off as a bit insulting. Music is actually one of the biggest industries in the world, and in many cases, it’s just as serious (if not more) than what people like to call ‘proper businesses’ At the end of the day, investing in a music career is a real business decision. Like any other venture, it has its risks, but it can also be highly rewarding if approached the right way,” he wrote on Facebook.

His comments have since sparked conversation online, with many in the creative space echoing his sentiments on the need to accord music and other art forms the same level of respect as traditional professions.

Many people, mostly out of ignorance, have placed music and the arts at a very low level in the business ecosystem. Although a major contributor to the economy, the sector is still widely undervalued, with its seriousness and impact often overlooked within the wider orange economy.

Sarkodie’s remarks come at a time when Ghana’s music industry continues to expand its global reach, contributing significantly to the country’s creative economy while providing employment and investment opportunities for young people.

Over the years, the rapper has built a brand that stretches beyond music into endorsements and entrepreneurship, reinforcing his argument that a music career can stand on its own as a viable and structured business path.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.