CJ Baffoe-Bonnie was part of ‘grand conspiracy to remove Torkornoo – Afenyo-Markin alleges

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie of being part of what he describes as a “grand conspiracy” against former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo was removed from office in September 2025 following proceedings under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The process followed petitions alleging misconduct against her and was conducted by a committee of inquiry chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang.

According to the Effutu MP, the alleged plot was motivated by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s ambition to eventually occupy the position of Chief Justice.

“My Lord Baffoe-Bonnie was part of the grand conspiracy against her predecessor, Gertrude Torkornoo,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

“It was a grand conspiracy. Because he wants to be the Chief Justice. Obviously. Why? Why should I deny that?”

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the allegations while discussing the circumstances surrounding the removal of Justice Torkornoo and the subsequent appointment of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice.

He further alleged that some Supreme Court judges were involved in the events leading to Justice Torkornoo’s removal, insisting that the full circumstances would eventually become known.

“He knows, I know, the Supreme Court judges are—you know—who conspired against their colleague. But one day, the true story will be told,” he said.

The Minority Leader has also renewed his call for the reinstatement of Justice Torkornoo, whose removal from office has remained a major point of contention between the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I don't see why that woman will not be reinstated. She has to be reinstated,” he said.

He spoke on Atinka TV.

Mr Afenyo-Markin has consistently criticised the committee’s work, describing the process as a “travesty of justice”.

During the vetting of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for the Chief Justice position in November 2025, he questioned aspects of the proceedings and raised concerns about the handling of the petitions against Justice Torkornoo.

The Minority Leader has argued that procedural issues surrounding the inquiry require further scrutiny, particularly the manner in which multiple petitions against the former Chief Justice were handled.

The NPP has repeatedly accused the NDC government of undermining judicial independence through the removal of Justice Torkornoo, while the government has defended the constitutional process that led to her removal.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was subsequently approved by Parliament and assumed the position of Chief Justice despite opposition from the Minority.

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