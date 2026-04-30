‘It doesn’t add up’ – Health Committee Chair questions Kasoa ‘no bed’ claim over maternal death

The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, has raised serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding the reported death of a pregnant woman at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, describing the account so far as inconsistent and requiring urgent investigation.

The deceased, identified as Abigail Opoku, reportedly died on Sunday, April 26, after she was allegedly unable to undergo a caesarean section due to the unavailability of beds in the facility’s recovery ward.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Thursday, Dr. Nawaane, a medical practitioner with over three decades of experience, questioned the widely cited “no bed syndrome” explanation.

“This type of story does not add up and it is not the typical no bed syndrome case that we usually speak about,” he stated.

According to him, the patient had been referred from another health facility and was admitted as a case in labour—raising critical questions about how bed space could suddenly become an issue.

“How did you admit the patient without a bed?” he asked. “Or was it that she was asked to go to another facility and she did not go?”

Dr. Nawaane further stressed that standard medical protocol requires that referred cases—especially those involving labour complications—must be attended to not only by midwives but also by a medical doctor.

He added that if no doctor was available at the time, the patient should have been promptly referred again to another appropriate facility.

The lawmaker also noted that in typical practice, patients who undergo caesarean sections are returned to their original beds after surgery, further casting doubt on claims that a lack of recovery beds prevented the procedure.

Dr. Nawaane is therefore calling for a thorough but swift investigation involving key regulatory bodies, including the Ghana Health Service, the Medical and Dental Council, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

“We need the truth. What we have heard so far does not add up,” he stressed, adding that the probe should be concluded within days by engaging the principal actors involved in the case.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has confirmed that it has commenced investigations into the incident.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.