Kasoa Old Market traders given final eviction notice ahead of redevelopment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly has issued a final notice to traders occupying parts of the old market in Kasoa, directing them to vacate the area to make way for a major redevelopment project.
A task force, led by Nana Adeiso IV, toured the market to enforce the directive, warning that demolition works will begin imminently and without further extensions.
The move follows an earlier deadline of March 27, which was extended to allow traders to operate during the Easter period.
Authorities say that the grace period has now expired, and all affected traders are expected to comply immediately.
The Assembly has indicated that alternative trading spaces have been arranged at the Kasoa Iron City Market, where displaced traders can relocate and continue their businesses.
Officials say the facility is ready for use and is situated close to the Kasoa Central Business District.
Addressing the media, Nana Adeiso IV reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to the redevelopment plan, describing it as part of a wider effort to modernise market infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in the municipality.
He also cautioned traders against engaging individuals who claim they can stop the eviction in exchange for money, stressing that the exercise will proceed as scheduled and urging full cooperation to avoid confrontations.
The Assembly maintains that the redevelopment will ultimately improve trading conditions and enhance commercial activity in the area.
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