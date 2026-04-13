Improved sanitation, security making Kasoa business-friendly – MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, has declared that Kasoa has become a safe environment for business activities following improvements in sanitation and security within the constituency.
She made the remarks at the maiden Traditional Leaders and Stakeholders Forum organised by her office, where she highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at addressing key challenges that previously affected commercial activities in the area.
“Kasoa is now a safe place to do business,” she stated, noting that coordinated interventions involving local authorities and security agencies had helped restore order and improve conditions for traders and investors.
The MP added that sanitation issues and security concerns, which had long been major setbacks for the area, have now been significantly addressed, creating a more conducive environment for economic growth and community development.
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