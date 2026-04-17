Herbalist arrested trying to sneak hacksaw blades to remand prisoner

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 42-year-old herbalist for attempting to smuggle hacksaw blades concealed in a loaf of bread to a remand prisoner at the Kasoa Central Business District Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Hamidu, was apprehended on April 14, 2026, at about 8:00 p.m. by officers on duty at the charge office.

Police say the suspect had brought food items, including six bottled soft drinks and a loaf of bread, intended for a remand prisoner, Cephas Bubune Sisiawovor, who is in custody over a robbery case.

However, a routine search of the items revealed two newly acquired hacksaw blades hidden inside the loaf of bread.

Hamidu was immediately arrested and detained.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the remand prisoner had allegedly instructed the suspect during an earlier visit to collect the items from an individual identified only as Emmanuel near the Lucky Herbal Clinic in Kasoa.

The suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to track down the said Emmanuel, who is currently on the run.

Police say the retrieved items have been kept as exhibits.

The Command has commended officers for their vigilance and warned the public against engaging in acts that could compromise security, stressing that offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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