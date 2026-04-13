Kasoa Market redevelopment not politically motivated – Queenstar Sawyerr

Member of Parliament for Agona East, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr

The Agona East MP, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, has rejected claims that the demolition of the Kasoa Old Market was politically driven, insisting that the exercise forms part of a long-term redevelopment plan.

Addressing participants at a Kasoa Traditional Leaders and Stakeholders Forum, she explained that the initiative did not originate with the current leadership but dates back several years.

“This is not a project that just started under Hon. Naa Koryor. This idea started in 2019. What is happening now is a continuation,” she stated.

The MP, who also serves as Chairperson of Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee, emphasised that development projects should transcend political transitions.

She described the market redevelopment as a “legacy project” that successive administrations are duty-bound to continue for the benefit of the public.

She further dismissed suggestions that the demolition was undertaken for ulterior motives, urging residents to disregard such claims.

“When you hear people criticising it and making it sound like Hon. Naa Koryor broke down this market for any other interest, tell them that is not true,” she said.

According to her, the project is adequately funded through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, supported by internally generated funds from the Assembly.

She also noted that President John Dramani Mahama has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to sustain such ongoing initiatives in the national interest.

The demolition of the Kasoa Old Market has sparked public debate, but authorities maintain that the redevelopment is aimed at improving infrastructure and creating better trading conditions for residents and businesses in the municipality.

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