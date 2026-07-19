Nana B declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman position

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National First Vice Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is positioning himself as a candidate with extensive grassroots and national leadership experience as the party prepares for its internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 19, Nana B said his decision was motivated by a "deep sense of duty" and a desire to help rebuild the party following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

"I write with gratitude and a deep sense of duty to formally announce my intention to contest for the position of National First Vice Chairman of our great party," he stated.

The former National Youth Organiser said his 26 years of active service within the NPP had equipped him with the experience and leadership required to strengthen the party's structures, reconnect with its grassroots base and contribute to efforts to return the NPP to power in the 2028 elections.

According to him, his political journey spans virtually every level of the party's organisational hierarchy, beginning from polling station activities to national leadership responsibilities.

Nana B noted that he served as a Polling Station Agent during the 2000 general elections in the then Manhyia Constituency before becoming Polling Station Chairman in both the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Oforikrom constituencies.

He also served as a member of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Campaign Team and later Communications Officer for the Oforikrom Constituency.

His leadership experience, he said, also extends to student and youth politics, where he served as President of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at both the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

At the regional level, he was a member of the Ashanti Regional Communications Team and also played a role in the party's 2016 Ashanti Regional Campaign Team.

Nationally, Nana B has held several strategic positions within the NPP, including Director of Events and Programmes for the National Youth Wing before rising to become National Youth Organiser.

He also served as Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU), further broadening his leadership experience on the international stage.

His record at the national level includes membership of the NPP National Communications Team, participation in the party's 2020 Presidential Election Petition Legal Team, and membership of both the 2020 and 2024 National Campaign Teams.

He currently serves as National Organiser and has also been a member of the National Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and National Council. In addition, he served as Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee for the party's 2025 National Delegates Conference.

Nana B said his decision to seek the office of National First Vice Chairman is driven by a conviction that the NPP can reposition itself for electoral victory through unity, discipline and renewed commitment.

"My aspiration is anchored on the belief that with unity of purpose and renewed determination, we can reposition our party for victory in the 2028 general elections," he stated.

He appealed to party members across the country to support his candidature with their prayers, guidance and encouragement as the NPP begins preparations for its next internal elections.

"I respectfully and humbly seek your prayers, guidance and support as we embark on this important journey together," he added.

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