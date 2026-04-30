TEWU urges government to uphold workers’ dignity in 2026 May Day message

Audio By Carbonatix
The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on government and relevant stakeholders to uphold the dignity of Ghanaian workers and ensure the smooth implementation of agreed conditions of service across the education sector and allied institutions.
In a 2026 May Day message issued on April 30, the Union said Ghanaian workers continue to make significant sacrifices toward national development and deserve improved working conditions in return.
“Let us strive to uphold the dignity of Ghanaian workers,” the statement urged, stressing the need for respect, fairness and timely implementation of negotiated agreements.
TEWU noted that its members have remained committed to service delivery in schools, public institutions and other sectors of the economy, describing their contribution as central to Ghana’s socio-economic development agenda.
The Union also highlighted recent progress in labour negotiations, revealing that it successfully concluded Conditions of Service agreements for several key institutions, including the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), Ghana Library Authority (GLA), and public and technical universities.
According to TEWU, the agreements were finalised after what it described as “unfortunate long delays” spanning the last quarter of 2025 into the first quarter of 2026.
The Union is now demanding full and timely implementation of the agreements, warning against any delays or actions that could undermine their execution.
“Any attempt to frustrate the union members, when it comes to the implementation of the Conditions of Service, will not be taken lightly,” the statement cautioned.
TEWU further argued that Ghanaian workers have consistently met expectations in terms of sacrifice and service delivery, adding that challenges in the labour space are often linked to delayed action and inadequate resourcing by employers and state institutions.
It said ensuring a conducive working environment remains essential for productivity and industrial harmony.
As Ghana marks May Day 2026, the Union is urging social partners — including government agencies and management of public institutions — to honour commitments and help strengthen collaboration in the labour sector.
“We call on our social partners to live up to expectations so that together we continue to move our dear country to the economic and social development height we all desire,” the statement added.
The message reflects ongoing labour concerns in Ghana’s public sector, where unions have frequently raised issues relating to conditions of service, remuneration, and implementation delays of negotiated agreements.
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