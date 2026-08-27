AMA arrests six drivers, mates over alleged overcharging of passengers

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested six commercial transport operators for allegedly charging passengers fares above the approved rates within the Central Business District (CBD).

The suspects, comprising three drivers and three bus conductors, popularly known as “mates”, were picked on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2026, during an enforcement operation conducted by the Assembly between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They were allegedly caught charging passengers travelling on the Awoshie, Kasoa and Madina routes more than the approved fares.

The action follows a warning from Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey against arbitrary fare increases by commercial transport operators in the metropolis.

The AMA said the arrests were made under clauses 19(f) and 19(d) of the AMA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) By-laws, 2017.

The by-laws prohibit operators from charging fares above rates approved by the Assembly in consultation with major transport unions.

They also prohibit drivers from forcing passengers to alight during a journey and re-board the same vehicle in order to impose separate charges for different sections of a trip.

The arrested drivers have been identified as Joseph Bonney, Francis Morgah and Foster Osei, while the three mates are Benjamin Ofori Atta, Emmanuel Aduafo and Emmanuel Paa Ekow Amissah.

The AMA said the exercise forms part of measures to enforce approved transport fares and protect passengers from arbitrary charges across the metropolis.

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