McBrown marks 49th birthday with 25 years of entertainment

Audio By Carbonatix
For Nana Ama McBrown, turning 49 was not just another birthday to celebrate. The Ghanaian media personality and actress chose to make the occasion memorable by combining it with a celebration of an impressive 25 years in the entertainment industry.
And her fans did not disappoint.
They turned up in their numbers at the UPSA Auditorium on Saturday, August 15, filling the venue to capacity as they joined the maverick entertainer to celebrate her birthday, career and latest achievement.
The occasion, which also marked the premiere of her much-anticipated movie, turned into a colourful celebration of a woman who has remained a familiar and beloved face in Ghana’s entertainment industry for more than two decades.
From the afternoon into the evening, the packed auditorium was alive with music, laughter and excitement as fans, colleagues and celebrities came out to show their support.
The celebration was spiced up with performances from Kuame Eugene and Lasmid, while celebrities including Efya Odo and Sefa were among the star-studded crowd.
Comedians such as Lekzy Decomic also added their touch of humour to the occasion, keeping patrons entertained throughout the event.
For McBrown, the massive turnout was a clear indication that her 25-year journey has left a lasting impression on Ghanaians.
Overwhelmed by the show of love, she expressed her gratitude to the fans and everyone who came to celebrate with her.
“I’m so touched by how far Ghanaians have come out to support me and this movie. It’s truly magical to see everyone here celebrating with me, not just the movie, but 25 years of my journey in this industry and a glorious birthday too. I’m grateful beyond words,” she said.
With the packed auditorium, the enthusiastic fans and the star-studded celebration, McBrown’s 49th birthday proved to be much more than a personal milestone. It was a celebration of 25 years of her impact, resilience, and enduring place in Ghana’s entertainment industry—and judging by the massive turnout, it was certainly worth celebrating.
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